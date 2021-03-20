Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $51.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hancock Whitney traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 85.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 42,247 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.