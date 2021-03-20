Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,170 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,865% compared to the average daily volume of 314 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,187 shares of company stock valued at $376,243 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

