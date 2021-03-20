Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $157.55, with a volume of 30364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 49.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

