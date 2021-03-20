Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ICON Public Call Options (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,095% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in ICON Public by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $186.00 on Friday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.07 and a 200-day moving average of $195.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

