Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,177 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 209 call options.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.50 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $81.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.