Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,177 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 209 call options.
NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.50 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $81.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
