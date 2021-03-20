SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.94.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 70.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SLM by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 49,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,225,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 67,934 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.