Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

XIACF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded Xiaomi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie cut Xiaomi from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Xiaomi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xiaomi currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of XIACF stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Xiaomi has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

