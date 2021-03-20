Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PNW. Barclays increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW stock opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.