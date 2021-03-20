Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $564.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

