So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 22nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SY opened at $12.03 on Friday. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

