OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.41

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.41 and traded as high as $52.81. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 7,499 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

