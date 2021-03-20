Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.44

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.44 and traded as high as C$43.32. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$43.15, with a volume of 207,198 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.44.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

