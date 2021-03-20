The North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.35

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.35 and traded as high as C$35.66. The North West shares last traded at C$35.15, with a volume of 418,820 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The North West from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get The North West alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.