Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,165.51

Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,165.51 ($15.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,270 ($16.59). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.81), with a volume of 6,851 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £303.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,266.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,165.51.

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,214 ($15.86) per share, for a total transaction of £12,140 ($15,860.99).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

