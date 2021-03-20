Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, CICC Research raised Kingdee International Software Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Kingdee International Software Group stock remained flat at $$340.00 during trading on Friday. Kingdee International Software Group has a 1-year low of $221.83 and a 1-year high of $523.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.76 and a 200 day moving average of $329.88. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

