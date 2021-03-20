Opacity (OPCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $220,811.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $220,811.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.30 or 0.00452455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00141667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.93 or 0.00678648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00077039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

