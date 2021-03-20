Indexed Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $335,337.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $335,337.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $6.95 or 0.00011854 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.30 or 0.00452455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00141667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.93 or 0.00678648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00077039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.