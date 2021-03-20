Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Trading Down 2.4%

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. 43,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 472,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.55.
Garrett Motion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers.
