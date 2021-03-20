Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Trading Down 2.4%

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. 43,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 472,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.55.

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers.

