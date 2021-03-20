NFX Coin (NFXC) Market Capitalization Hits $572,679.64

NFX Coin (CURRENCY:NFXC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. NFX Coin has a market capitalization of $572,679.64 and approximately $1,391.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFX Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NFX Coin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.60 or 0.00451684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00141041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00064992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00676248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00076599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NFX Coin Profile

NFX Coin’s total supply is 148,512,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,599,911 tokens. NFX Coin’s official website is nfxcoin.io

