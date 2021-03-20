Tap Hits Market Capitalization of $9.46 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Tap has a market cap of $9.46 million and $530,530.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00655239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024571 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XTPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.