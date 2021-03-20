Shadows (DOWS) Tops One Day Volume of $3.98 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Shadows has a market cap of $16.08 million and $3.98 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00003727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.61 or 0.00452567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00067836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00141844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00677567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

