Comparing Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inspire Medical Systems and InVivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $168.55, indicating a potential downside of 17.63%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -61.07% -32.23% -26.42% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -124.37% -91.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and InVivo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 67.75 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -146.15 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A

InVivo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats InVivo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

