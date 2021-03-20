Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post $2.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03. The Home Depot posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year earnings of $12.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $14.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,498,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.99 and a 200 day moving average of $273.66. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $146.34 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

