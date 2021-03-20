Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Shares Up 0.4%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as €66.95 ($78.76) and last traded at €66.75 ($78.53). 26,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €66.50 ($78.24).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIE. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.43 ($81.68).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.59.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

