Maverick Chain (MVC) Hits Market Cap of $313,244.69

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $313,244.69 and $3,294.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.32 or 0.00452849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00142699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00678680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00076615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.