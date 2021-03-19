Investors Purchase Large Volume of Nam Tai Property Call Options (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,775 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,325% compared to the average daily volume of 265 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 2.1% during the third quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 3,892,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 79,935 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 456.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 124,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 102,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nam Tai Property from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NTP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. 214,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.81 million, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. Nam Tai Property has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative net margin of 403.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

