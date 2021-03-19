Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 30,651 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,692% compared to the typical volume of 1,098 call options.
NYSE INVH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.61. 4,824,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,573. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
