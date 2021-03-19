Electroneum Trading 50% Higher Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Electroneum has a market cap of $357.14 million and $1.94 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 50% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,847,369,779 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

