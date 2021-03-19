Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00002991 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $26.93 million and $20,579.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,726.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.79 or 0.03134527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.42 or 0.00344681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.71 or 0.00924137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.80 or 0.00398125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.64 or 0.00372296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.77 or 0.00260147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021243 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,333,086 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.