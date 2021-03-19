Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $100.60 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Energi has a market capitalization of $100.60 million and $4.15 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00004377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00229682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,037.15 or 0.03461844 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,059,769 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

