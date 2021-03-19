Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WOOF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 10,104,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

WOOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

