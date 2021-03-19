Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Issues Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Acutus Medical stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

