Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Issues Earnings Results

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 120,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.