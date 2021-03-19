Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $2.74 on Major Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00004653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Populous has a market cap of $146.11 million and $5.37 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00051984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.33 or 0.00639963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00069423 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00024586 BTC.

About Populous

PPT is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.