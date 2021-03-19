TRON Market Capitalization Tops $4.38 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $4.38 billion and $2.43 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001401 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

