Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.53). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,517,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,345,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

