ICON Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $131.88 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00003494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 594,048,076 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

