Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells 16,052 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $699,546.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADPT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. 1,367,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,540. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 109,027 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

