Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 247,475 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 247,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $4,687,176.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 19th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 42,811 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $882,762.82.
- On Monday, March 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 11,207 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $225,036.56.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 27,557 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $551,415.57.
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 31,264 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $613,712.32.
- On Thursday, March 4th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,041.00.
NASDAQ THRY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.50. 194,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,373. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
