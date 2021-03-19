Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 5,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PKBK stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 90,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,946. The stock has a market cap of $253.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $21.96.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 31.88%.
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.