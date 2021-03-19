ZPER Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, ZPER has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $839.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00081424 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002735 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

