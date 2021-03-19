LINKA Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $2.73 million and $5,604.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00051984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00637552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069406 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024550 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

