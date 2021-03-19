Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on FREQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

FREQ traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $474,848.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at $16,011,625.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,215. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

