Litecoin Price Reaches $203.00 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $13.54 billion and $2.72 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $203.00 or 0.00344495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,690,115 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.