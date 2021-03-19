Brokerages Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce $29.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.70 million and the lowest is $28.90 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $26.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $118.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $119.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.70 million, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $132.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of ABST traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,546. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $701.24 million, a P/E ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

