V-ID (VIDT) Reaches Market Cap of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.96 or 0.00633346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00069236 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024408 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034829 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.