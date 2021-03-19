Analysts Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.90 Million

Brokerages expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to report $7.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.81 million to $7.99 million. iCAD posted sales of $6.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year sales of $39.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $52.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

ICAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in iCAD in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in iCAD in the third quarter worth about $119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the third quarter worth about $307,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iCAD by 621.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in iCAD by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 248,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,189. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $466.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. iCAD has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

