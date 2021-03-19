Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $540.02 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $10.09 billion and $2.17 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $540.02 or 0.00916753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,905.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.50 or 0.00367545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032234 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,684,169 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.