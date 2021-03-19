Equal (EQL) Trading 80.7% Higher This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Equal token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $480,903.11 and $13,983.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 80.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00051448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.56 or 0.00630779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069073 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024337 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034907 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,274,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

Equal Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

