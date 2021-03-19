$5.08 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post sales of $5.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $110.69 million, with estimates ranging from $108.18 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01).

VYNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of VYNE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 1,478,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,310. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $401.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $91,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $500,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

